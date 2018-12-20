Raila Junior: Stop playing with us like kids,DP Ruto warned

Deputy President William Ruto’s opposition and spirited campaign to shoot down the proposed new Constitution in 2010 is slowly coming back to haunt him eight years later. Raila Odinga Junior, has become the latest to throw a jab against Ruto after the latter claimed to be protecting the rule of law and the Constitution which ironically he rallied his troops against under the banner of Red Card Movement.

Sons of top Kenyan politicians from Left : Nick Ruto, Raila Jnr and Jomo wa Uhuru. Nobody knows exactly what they studied at University. Photos courtesy.

Ruto has constantly claimed to be a defender of the rule of law and Constitution which he opposed in 2010. According to Raila, the deputy president is not genuine in his change of tone thus exhibiting high level of hypocrisy right in the face of Kenyans. “What hypocrisy is this, someone who as you may recall was the ‘red card’ captain against the Constitution that’s in place now pretending to be its staunchest defender? Usitubebe kimaembemaembe ( don’t toy around with us),” he tweeted on Wednesday, December 19. The youthful business man was reacting to Ruto’s comments on the proposal by Kakamega Governor Wycliffe Oparanya and his Vihiga counterpart Wilberforce Otichilo to merge small counties to reduce national government wage bill.

Raila Odinga On his part, the DP warned the move would take Kenya back to centralised system of government and take services away from the taxpayers. “We are focused on making devolution work better by channeling more resources to counties. We cannot fault devolution so that we go back to a centralised system of government,” he said.