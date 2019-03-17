Raila is not your league, pambana na hali yako, nywele umepotesha- DP Ruto told

Deputy President William Ruto’s ‘Tanga Tanga’ team should be arrested and charged with incitement to violence, Likoni MP Mishi Mboko has said.

Mboko said Ruto allies are whipping up emotions to make it look like their Kalenjin community is being targeted because of the ongoing investigations over the Sh21 billion Arror and Kimwarer dams scandal.

“That is incitement and it is wrong and should be prosecuted,” she said.

She said most of the ‘Tanga Tanga’ team members, especially Elgeyo Marakwet Senator Kipchumba Murkomen, are so vocal against the institutions that fight corruption, raising doubt about the politicians’ integrity.



“Style up. Raila is not in your league. If you want to fight, fight us, your peers, not Raila or President Uhuru Kenyatta,” said Mboko.

The MP spoke to the press on Sunday at Mama Ngina Drive in Mombasa.

If you are not involved in this saga, why are you jittery? Why are you barking all the time?

Murkomen, and Kapseret MP Oscar Sudi and Nandi Governor Stephen Sang, have been most vocal saying the war on graft is targeting Ruto to derail his 2022 presidential ambitions.

Ruto on Saturday accused ODM of spreading propaganda and lies to slow the realisation of the Jubilee programs so that they can use it as a campaign tool against him in 2022.

“They are after tearing apart the Jubilee party and derail its development projects so that it becomes campaign bait,” Ruto said during mini-rallies in West Pokot and Elgeyo Marakwet counties.

However, Mboko warned the ‘Tanga Tanga’ team, led by Murkomen, to stop dragging ODM leader Raila Odinga’s name in their wars.

“Let the investigations be conducted and the truth be known. We know the truth hurts,” she said.

Murkomen has continuously led attacks against institutions that are fighting graft with renewed vigour including the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission, the Directorate of Criminal Investigations, and the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions.

This, Mboko said, is intimidation and a diversionary tactic to make Kenyans lose sight of the real issues of corruption.

She noted that the Ruto allies are disrespecting Raila and try to mudsling him then hide behind their community.

“At the Coast, our own son Muhammad Swazuri was linked to corruption and had to fight his own battle without the Mijikenda or the Coast people claiming they are being targeted,” said the Likoni MP.

“The same happened to former Nairobi Governor Evans Kidero, former Kenya Railways boss Atanus Maina, CS Mwangi Kiunjuri and CS Eugene Wamalwa, but they never rallied their communities to defend them.”



By Brian Otieno for the Star