Raila is an enigma, must be president in 2022 -Hon. Tim Wanyonyi

Westlands Member of Parliament Tim Wanyonyi has heaped praises on Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) leader Raila Odinga over his political capabilities and outstanding skills.

Speaking on Radio Jambo’s Mazungumzo Waziwazi on Wednesday night Wanyonyi hailed Raila on how he managed to end up in government after his 2017 loss to President Uhuru Kenyatta.

He celebrated him as a real enigma, basing on Raila’s ability to turn everything to his advantage and end up leading his people into government through the handshake with Uhuru.

“When they call him Baba, let him be Baba. How he has managed to land his people into the government, the guy is an enigma (Wakisema Raila ni Baba, wacha Baba aitwe Baba.Vile emeweza kuigiza watu wake serikalini, yule mtu ni enigma),” he said.

He added that while others have been claiming that he (Raila) went into the handshake to benefit himself and his Nyanza bedrock, even the President himself is ripping the benefits.

He observed that Raila has made things so hard for the government before the truce that Uhuru must be enjoying his night’s sleep now that his government is operating in peace.

“I think even Uhuru has realized that Raila is better when inside. I know he can bow sleep (Hata Uhuru nafikiri amegundua heri Raila awe upande wa ndani. Najua sasa hata analala usingizi),” he added.

However, the handshake has not been operating smoothly, thanks to questions from allies of Deputy President William Ruto who appears displaced by the new political romance.

His group has also been afraid that Raila might use his closeness with the president to scuttle Ruto’s 2022 presidential bid by convincing him to dishonour his vow to back Ruto’s candidature.