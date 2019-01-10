Raila is a Headmaster in politics, can school most of us- Hon Kabogo

Former Kiambu Governor William Kabogo on Wednesday night cunningly declared the possible outcome in the event he faces off with Raila Odinga in an election.

Kabogo, during an interview with Citizen TV’s Jeff Koinange on Wednesday was asked whether he could beat the former Prime Minister Raila Odinga in an election.

In his response, the former Kiambu Governor took a crafty and evasive approach to the challenge.

He admitted that whilst he was smarter than Raila in some areas, there are aspects of life that he’d be schooled by the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leader.

Here is an excerpt from the interview;

Jeff Koinange: Can you beat Baba (Raila Odinga) in an election?

William Kabogo: There are things baba can beat me in, there are things I would really shaft him in.

He was appearing on JKLive for a debate on the ongoing wrangles in the ruling party and apparent political discomfort in parts of Central Kenya.

He further dismissed former Jubilee Party vice-chairman David Murathe’s recent remarks in the ongoing Uhuru succession politics.

According to Kabogo, Murathe’s sentiments ought not to be taken seriously as he could only speak on his own behalf.

“When did Murathe start speaking for Central? Murathe has never spoken on my behalf. He is speaking for himself and we cannot take such people seriously,” Kabogo maintained.