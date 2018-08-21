Raila in Tanzania to Condole His Close Friend President Magufuli

Opposition chief Raila Odinga on Tuesday left the country for Tanzania to attend the funeral of Monica Joseph Magufuli, sister to President John Magufuli.

According to a statement by Dennis Onyango, the former Prime Minister’s spokesperson, Mr. Odinga will be in Tanzania for just a day.

“President Magufuli and the Odinga families are close friends,” reads the statement.

“Mr Odinga has travelled to Mwanza accompanied by National Assembly Minority Whip Hon. Junet Mohammed. He is expected back in Nairobi on Wednesday.”