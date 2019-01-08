Raila: I dressed like a priest to escape the police from arresting me

Opposition leader Raila Odinga revealed how he escaped being arrested by dressing as a priest.

During a past church function according to a local daily, Odinga explained how retired Archbishop Zacchaeus Okoth helped him evade police officers during a crackdown on anti-government politicians in the early 1990s during the Kanu regime.

Odinga pointed out that the archbishop had him sneaked out of Ukweli Pastoral Centre at night, dressed as a priest.

The veteran politician was then assisted to board a boat that took him to Uganda through Lake Victoria.

Odinga who is also the Nasa leader, celebrated his 74th birthday in pomp and colour in Mombasa County on Monday.

The vocal leader was joined by the likes of Uhuru Kenyatta and Mombasa Governor Ali Hassan Joho to mark the fete at his Nyali residence.

Attempted coup

The once prime minister of the country, faced numerous challenges during his push for multi partisim in order to end the one-party rule by Kanu.

In 1982, the ODM leader was accused of a coup against the retired President Daniel Moi where he was imprisoned for six years without trial.

Odinga became the second prime minister of Kenya, a post that was once held by the late Mzee Jomo Kenyatta, following the disputed 2007 general elections.

The ever relentless Odinga acquired the post after an agreement between him and former President Mwai Kibaki through an agreement that was brokered by the late former UN secretary-general Kofi Annan and former Tanzanian President Jakaya Kikwete.