Raila Grand Reception, Assassination Threat And Much More..

Raila Returns

Live bullets, teargas, smashed windscreens, tibiim chants, and running battles have dominated Raila Odinga’s homecoming in Nairobi after a 10 day US tour where he rallied American leaders to support his bid for fresh elections in Kenya.

The opposition leader Raila Odinga was welcomed by his supporters on Mombasa Road and a host of Nasa leaders who had earlier been blocked by police from accessing Jomo Kenyatta International Airport.

Police and supporters of the National Super Alliance coalition would later engage in running battles on Jogoo and Landhies roads before Raila addressed them in Upper Hill after he was blocked by police from accessing Uhuru Park where he wanted to hold a rally.

Our reporter Edwin Obuya witnessed it all.

That was the situation for the better part of the day in Nairobi from the Jomo Kenyatta international airport, through Mombasa road, Jogoo road and in the CBD as NASA supporters engaged the police in running battles.

NASA leader Raila Odinga finally arrived in the city at around 4;30 pm although his efforts of gaining entry into Uhuru park was thwarted by police with many reportedly being injured and a police car set ablaze.

Speaking at Community area Raila criticized the police for disrupting the planned opposition rally at Uhuru Park.

Raila accused the Jubilee government of using the police force to suppress the democratic space in the country.

Raila also insists that President Uhuru Kenyatta was not validly elected in last month’s repeat presidential election and he has promised to give his supporters the way forward soon for the NASA coalition.

Raila was accompanied with NASA co-principal Musalia Mudavadi, Siaya Senator James Orengo, former Senators Johnstone Muthama, Bonny Khalwale among other leaders.

