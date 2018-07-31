Raila Exposes Wetangula, Kalonzo Badly over the Swearing in Ceremony

NASA Leader Raila Odinga has revealed more details over his controversial January 30th swearing in ceremony as the People’s President.

Speaking to Citizen TV’s Hussein Mohamed from his Karen home,Raila dismissed the theories his co-Principals Moses Wetangula, Musalia Mudavadi ad Kalonzo Musyoka had conjured when they chickened out of the ceremony.

‘Whether the number was Nigerian, Indian,American, or Russian, the news of my swearing in was all over, those who wanted to came, came, those who didn’t want to come, stayed away.

He however added that he is not disappointed that Kalonzo, Wetangula and Mudavadi didn’t attend his swearing in saying it was their choice.