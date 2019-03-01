Raila criticizes Ruto over corruption talk says no sacred cow in the fight

ODM leader Raila Odinga has hit out at Deputy President William Ruto over his recent corruption remarks.

Speaking after the party’s National Executive Council meeting, Raila faulted politicians for ethnicising the war on graft.

“They are bold, fearless, reckless and contemptuous but a criminal is a criminal and it should not be ethnicised ,” he said.

His comments come a day after the DP denied claims that Ksh.21billion could not be accounted for in the Arror and Kimwarer multi-purpose dam projects in Elgeyo-Marakwet.

According to Dr. Ruto, whose Chief of Staff Ken Osinde has been implicated in the scandal, only Ksh.7billion is in question.

The DP’s comments raised criticism from different parts of the political divide.

Leaders apportioned blame on each other even as the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) maintained that the initial figure was the right one.

ODM chairman John Mbadi on Friday criticised Elgeyo Marakwet Senator Kipchumba Murkomen who has been vocal over the issue that has taken a political twist.

Murkomen recently claimed that DCI boss George Kinoti is being used to frustrate DP Ruto’s 2022 presidential bid.

However, Mbadi retorted: “If anyone is to be investigated in the dam issue it has to be Murkomen and Deputy President William Ruto first.”