Raila criticizes Ruto over corruption talk says no sacred cow in the fight

ODM leader Raila Odinga has hit out at Deputy President William Ruto over his recent corruption remarks.
Speaking after the party’s National Executive Council meeting, Raila faulted politicians for ethnicising the war on graft.
“They are bold, fearless, reckless and contemptuous but a criminal is a criminal and it should not be ethnicised ,” he said.
His comments come a day after the DP denied claims that Ksh.21billion could not be accounted for in the Arror and Kimwarer multi-purpose dam projects in Elgeyo-Marakwet.
According to Dr. Ruto, whose Chief of Staff Ken Osinde has been implicated in the scandal, only Ksh.7billion is in question.
The DP’s comments raised criticism from different parts of the political divide.
Leaders apportioned blame on each other even as the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) maintained that the initial figure was the right one.
ODM chairman John Mbadi on Friday criticised Elgeyo Marakwet Senator Kipchumba Murkomen who has been vocal over the issue that has taken a political twist.
Murkomen recently claimed that DCI boss George Kinoti is being used to frustrate DP Ruto’s 2022 presidential bid.
However, Mbadi retorted: “If anyone is to be investigated in the dam issue it has to be Murkomen and Deputy President William Ruto first.”
Comments
Anonymous says
vampire! talk of your handshake vampire who has looted the country to the sorry state it is today.
what’s the difference between you an those gossiper ladies out there: always dp this, dp that!
have you smoked your fellow vampire lootings starting with SGR, Lord Delamere farms, Eurobond 1, the ksh 50 bob stolen from all Kenyan using the e-citizen and huduma centres websites, the ugly EA-Kenyan passport, protection of al the loots his family is involved in, and the list goes own and own. Vampire, you are full of shit!
Anonymous says
Ruto is a thief wanapora mbaya
Anonymous says
Where was the Govt when looting was done ?How can such looting of a nation take place if there is govt in kenya? This time to seccession watu wakae kwao na wanjenge dams!
Anonymous says
they have been talking loudly that it is their turn to ea. Eating the goose that lays Golden eggs
Anonymous says
THEY HAVE BEEN TALKING BOLDLY THAT IT IS THEIR TURN TO EAT. EATING A GOOSE THAT LAYS GOLDEN EGGS. THAT IS WHAT THEY DID TO TELECOM, POSTA, KENYA RE, KICOMI, TAITEX, RIVATEX AND MANY OTHERS. GENERALLY INTEGRITY IS A NO ISSUE
Anonymous says
Anonymous says
The last kicks of a dying horse!