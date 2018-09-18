PHOTOS: Raila Chairs Stormy ODM Parliamentary Group Meeting, Pushing MPs to Support Uhuru 8% VAT Fuel TAX

Prime Minister Raila Odinga is currently chairing the ODM Parliamentary Group Meeting at Orange House, on the agenda is whether the party should support Uhuru’s proposed 8% VAT on petrol products.

Raila is supporting Uhuru’s proposals while his parliamentary leadership led by Hon John Mbadi and James Orengo have urged members to reject Uhuru’s memorandum. President Uhuru is also hosting his Jubilee brigade, he is likely to bag support come Thursady when MPs will vote to adopt his memondum on the finance bill.

