RAILA Blunders Big Time! Shortchanges His Greatest Defender Hon SIMBA “Alert’ ARATI – Hon Passaris

By Hon Esther Passaris
I think it’s pathetic how us Nairobi Mps are treated. The NEC decided yesterday Hon Simba Arati is the Vice Chair. Why was it changed?
There is no fairness in how we allocate positions or trips. It’s like the party has it’s owners. The second timers who we give leadership position do not spread benefits to all members. They selfishly use the positions to benefit themselves.
I am not interested in serving as Secretary of International Affairs under the circumstances (assuming I am still in the position).
Please give it to someone else not interested in being misused. I shall focus on serving my County from hereon and contributing towards the party.
Ps. The Chairman Hon. Mbadi is not even in this group or the ODM groups.
Did all members contribute to the NASA campaign kitty?
Do all members contribute to the ODM party monthly. Especially those rewarded with positions?
Surely how will we grow and streamline the party.
We are not puppets. We are duly elected members in the party and deserve to be respected and rewarded based on our contributions both in personal time and resources.
Let us see how Nairobi will function going forward with those in office when they steer away “when shit hits the fan”.
*Esther M Passaris, MP, OGW*
Duly Elected Women Rep Nairobi County
ODM Life Member
Comments
Mkenyamkenya says
ODM me think should have a complains mechanism where members can air their laundry (be it clean or dirty) early in time. When members have constituted and/or elected officials, there shouldn’t be no more complains. And if any still exists, the appropriate body should handle it. You cant please/be unpleasing to everyone all the time. God knows this pretty well.
Philip Ndeta says
While Esther Passaris has valid points, I disagree that she should be given priority just because she is an elected member. We have build the party and have been consistent. We have benefited nothing and we don’t ask for favours. Esther is quite new in the party and should learn to be patient. We have made the party what it is for her to find it so easy to be elected on the ticket of the party. I think that our priority and focus should be on changing Kenya to a country that every citizen will be proud to be Kenyan. That dream cannot be realized if we put our personal interest ahead of everything.
Dickson Oyenga says
There’s no way Passaris name can come over Simba Arati, nyiani ni walewale kumbukeni Rachel Shebesh Wacheni kubembelezana na wakikuyu let them go to Jubilee remember Margaret Wanjiru and his son.
Anonymous says
Esther Pasaris, if you are dissatisfied join your cohorts.
Anonymous says
HOW DO THE SELF CENTERED ELITES FIGHT FOR THE VOTERS THEY CLAIM TO REPRESENT WHEN ALL WE VOTERS HEAR IS “ME.! ME! ME! MINE! MINE!”
MANY ORDINARY POOR CITIZEN VOTERS SUPPORTING THESE SELF SERVING ELITES HAVE PAID AND ARE PAYING THE ULTIMATE PRICE, THEY ARE BEING KILLED IN THE STREETS FIGHTING FOR AND PROTECTING SELFISH BLOATED ELITES!
WHY DO THEY THINK THAT POOR KENYANS LIVING IN SLUMS OWE THEM GOOD SALARIES AND LUXURIOUS LIFE STYLES??? THOSE WHO VOTE HAVE NOTHING!
PUBLIC SERVANTS ARE NOT SUPPOSE TO BE SELF SERVING COMPLAINERS WHO TEAR OFF THEIR TEAM MATES IN THE PUBLIC DOMAIN, THUS, ALLOWING THEIR ENEMIES TO MOVE IN FOR THE KILLING OF THE PARTY!!!!!!
THESE ELITES CAN BLOODY KNOCK IT OFF!!!
Mbiro Bayi-Mikwa says
Esther Passaris, we understand your frustration and ODM deserve constructive constructive criticism, but on the other hand, you need to understand that there were only few positions reserved for ODM party, and there were many deserving qualified people as yourself who were left out . If you’re selfless and have ODM party at heart, you can still serve in another capacity, may be even in a better position if opportunity present itself. You was elected to serve the people of Kenya, that needs to your number one priority. Not everybody has to have leadership position in order to serve their constituents. You have played an active role in the party support and I believe the ODM fraternity recognize it. May be your expectations were very high, but ODM fell short due to electoral fraud and dissaffections, but do not be discouraged, everybody doesn’t have to be in the government side to serve Kenyans. A time comes when the other side will be in opposition too. Legislators need to be open minded, vote sensibly, and sometimes reach across the isle if it benefits your constituents. Bottom line, it is pork and barrel you bring to to your constituents. It may look lonely given that Kenya parties do not vote according to party manifesto and ideas, but according to tribes and regions, but ODM people love you.
Anonymous says
Esther Passaris x10 washa hizi fitina za Wakikuyu Jubilee is a thieving party of traitors .Work hard everybody is seeing your good job. Bona Nyege tuliza boli .
Anonymous says
MUSALIA MDAVADI : “RAILA BETRAYED US!” REALLY, MR. MDAVADI?? RAILA BETRAYED MR, WETANGULA, MR KALONZO MUSYOKA AND YOU?? REALLY?? DID RAILA BETRAY YOU BY SHOWING UP AT UHURURU PARK ON JANUARY 30, 2018?? REALLY??
WHO ARE THE THREE OF YOU YOU WORKING FOR? RAILA ODINGA OR MILLIONS OF KENYANS WHO SHOWED UP, RISKING BEING KILLED BY YOUR BUDDIES IN JUBILEE OR JUBILEE PARTY OR THE AMERICAN AMBASSADOR ???
Anonymous says
KENYA IS GOING BANKRUPT!!
KENYA TOOK INITIAL EURO BONDS (LOAN); AND IS PREPARING TO TAKE ANOTHER LOAN (EURO BONDS) TO PAY FOR THE PREVIOUS EURO BONDS!
UNTIL THESE LOANS ARE PAID, KENYAN NATIONAL RESOURCES INCLUDING KENYAN TAX PAYERS ARE OWNED BY FOREIGNERS WHO ADVANCED THE LOAN TO THE TWO DICTATORS.!
THAT IS WHY THE EUROPEAN AND USA WANT UHURUTO IN POWER WITHOUT ANY OPPOSITION, LIKE NASA PARTY , WHO MAY REVEAL WHAT IS REALLY GOING ON!
KENYA IS BEING SCREWED BLUE!!!