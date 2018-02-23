RAILA Blunders Big Time! Shortchanges His Greatest Defender Hon SIMBA “Alert’ ARATI – Hon Passaris

By Hon Esther Passaris

I think it’s pathetic how us Nairobi Mps are treated. The NEC decided yesterday Hon Simba Arati is the Vice Chair. Why was it changed?

There is no fairness in how we allocate positions or trips. It’s like the party has it’s owners. The second timers who we give leadership position do not spread benefits to all members. They selfishly use the positions to benefit themselves.

I am not interested in serving as Secretary of International Affairs under the circumstances (assuming I am still in the position).

Please give it to someone else not interested in being misused. I shall focus on serving my County from hereon and contributing towards the party.

Ps. The Chairman Hon. Mbadi is not even in this group or the ODM groups.

Did all members contribute to the NASA campaign kitty?

Do all members contribute to the ODM party monthly. Especially those rewarded with positions?

Surely how will we grow and streamline the party.

We are not puppets. We are duly elected members in the party and deserve to be respected and rewarded based on our contributions both in personal time and resources.

Let us see how Nairobi will function going forward with those in office when they steer away “when shit hits the fan”.

*Esther M Passaris, MP, OGW*

Duly Elected Women Rep Nairobi County

ODM Life Member