Raila Blows up the internet with Mama Ida Odinga’s youthful photo

Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leader Raila Odinga on Monday August 24, 2020 shared a youthful photo of his wife Mama Ida Odinga as he celebrated her birthday.

Raila accompanied the photo with loving words as he sent his birthday message to his lovely wife.

The former Prime Minister described Mama Ida as a witty and charming source of guidance, inspiration and strength for their family.

The African Union envoy further noted that his life changed immeasurably from the first time he met Mama Ida.

“Happy Birthday to my wife Ida, a witty and charming source of guidance, inspiration and strength for our family. From the first time I saw you my life changed immeasurably. We are grateful for your dynamic, adventurous spirit. May the Lord continue to bless your illustrious life!” he posted.

Happy Birthday to my wife Ida, a witty and charming source of guidance, inspiration and strength for our family. From the first time I saw you my life changed immeasurably. We are grateful for your dynamic, adventurous spirit. May the Lord continue to bless your illustrious life! pic.twitter.com/Iek6RzaQvG — Raila Odinga (@RailaOdinga) August 24, 2020

The youthful photo has caused a stir online, with many praising how Mama Ida was beautiful and amazing in her youthful days.

However, her dress code also caught the attention of some Kenyans on Twitter, with some claiming that the idea of “my dress my choice” seems to have started long time ago, before many were born.

“Kumbe my dress my choice started long time ago even before my siblings and I were born,” one of the netizens posed.

Here are some of the reactions.