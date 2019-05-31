Raila arrives from Ethopia, holds talk with Kalonzo at JKIA vip room

Orange Democratic Movement party leader Raila Odinga on Friday arrived from Ethiopia where he had gone for a two-day infrastructural development conference.

Arrived at JKIA and held consultations with @skmusyoka and also met with Stephen Jennings the CEO of @rendeavour which is the group behind the development of Tatu City. pic.twitter.com/ztY2WYrH7j — Raila Odinga (@RailaOdinga) May 31, 2019

The African Union High Representative for Infrastructural Development has been pushing for expansion of infrastructure among member countries since he was appointed in October 2017.

While in Ethiopia, he advocated for expanded trade within Africa, the introduction of high-speed rails and broadband connectivity.

Africa’s progress and prosperity, including trade, is deeply tied to our infrastructure development and connectivity. The infrastructure component that will see this Continent take off is that of Energy which will drive high speed rails, broadband connectivity and airlines. pic.twitter.com/nREGIIPeHc — Raila Odinga (@RailaOdinga) May 30, 2019

On Friday, Raila held talks with former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport, VIP section. Details of their meeting were, however, not disclosed.

Kalonzo deputised Raila both in 2013 and 2017 polls. The two have been working closely despite hiccups after the hotly contested 2017 polls.

Raila reconciled with President Uhuru Kenyatta without Kalonzo’s knowledge. Last year, Uhuru appointed the Wiper party leader to IGAD, where he will be the peace ambassador to Sudan.

While Kalonzo has made it clear that he will contest for presidency in 2022, Raila is yet to declare, even though a number of his allies have often linked him to the race.