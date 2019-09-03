Kenya Today

Raila and ODM party have stood with me – NASA boss Norman Magaya

Nasa CEO Norman magaya has rubbished claims from DP Ruto ally and spin masters that Orange democratic party neglected him since he had a heart condition problem.


Earlier on kenyans on twitter differed so much about the condition one of Raila’s die hards.
Here are some of the earlier statements:

