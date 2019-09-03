Raila and ODM party have stood with me – NASA boss Norman Magaya

Nasa CEO Norman magaya has rubbished claims from DP Ruto ally and spin masters that Orange democratic party neglected him since he had a heart condition problem.

I have had a recurrent heart condition for the past four months and been admitted in hospital on three occasions latest being last week .On all occasions both the coalition leadership and the @TheODMparty have stood with me. — Norman Magaya (@amugira) September 3, 2019

Using sickness of Norman Magaya for politics is the lowest case of desperation. Quick recovery sir. 🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/PmvjwIDCMT — Rein (@Asamoh_) September 3, 2019



Earlier on kenyans on twitter differed so much about the condition one of Raila’s die hards.

Here are some of the earlier statements:

Norman Magaya, knew Loyalty. Spin and worked hard. He also ensured politics did not interfere with Friendship. Leta Paybill tusaidie yeye. — Dennis Itumbi, HSC (@OleItumbi) September 3, 2019

When ENEMIES unite, it means the FIGHT was just a SPORT. "Norman Magaya" was an ODM Irritant whose CLEVERNESS we could not MATCH. We need him HEALTHY for the next DUEL. Where do I send MY DONATION? Wapi PAYBILL Number? — Mutahi Ngunyi (@MutahiNgunyi) September 3, 2019

The ODM Party is aware that Nasa CEO Norman Magaya has been unwell. We continue to support him in every possible way and wish him quick recovery. Every request for support has been dealt with as and when received by the party. — The ODM Party (@TheODMparty) September 3, 2019