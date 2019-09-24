Raila aide endorses ANC’s Eliud Owalo for Kibra

Long time ODM Director of Strategy Wafula Buke has endorsed ODM’s Eliud Owalo, in a move likely to ruffle feathers in the Orange Party. Buke took issue with Imran’s “absence” in many of the political battles ODM has waged, most of which took place in Nairobi, the same city where Imran has lived all his life.

Read his endorsement below:

Kibra: Between Owalo and Imram, who is the ideological ODM candidate? Let CVs and political association answer the question.

1. In 2012, Owalo founded FORA (Friends of Raila) and made it a national movt, opened a large office in lavington, equipped it and employed staff at his cost. The Ed of the movt is now an ODM MCA in Kisii. Imran was not yet born.

2. The Raila for Presidential campaign entirely relied on FORA on all ground operations. In fact its uniform become the real ODM, coz ODM was too confused to produce its own. Imran was not yet born.

3. Operational realities compelled our leader, Rao to make him National Presidential Campaign Manager instead of the boardroom Muluka, Ongwen, etc. Imran was not yet born.

4. Under him things started moving based on his consultative and inclusive leadership. Imran was not yet born.

5. Owalo only made the mistake of allowing Karoli to run to run the agents system as demanded by our boss that brought his entire work to ridicule. Imran not yet born.

6. Owalo took over Raila’s political space after elections. Due to him, Norman Magaya was employed, wafula Buke was brought on board to “tackle moles” to quote him.

7. When he left office, Owalo had spent a fortune was sinking due to loans at one time his Range Rover was pulled away by auctioneers.

8. He didnt give up. He again sponsored the eviction of Magerer to clean Rutos moles in the party and secure Mzee’s leadership.

9. The the Nairobi majority leader (MCA) Otieno can confirm his behind the scene’s leadership. In fact when I declared myself ED, I was given the ED’s office by Owalo who had acquired it from MCA Otieno.

10. Owalo and Hon Paul Otwoma paid for my security 4 the week when I was in office after our coup.

11. Pareno and Oduor Ongwen were supporters of Magerer. Actually oduor called me and protested against the orange hse coup.

11. Owalo was frustrated but didn’t give up. He stood on ODM for MP. Cartels said and I quote one “owalo will be difficult to remove and with his national FORA network, he can give us problems” they edged him out.

12. Owalo this time new the preferred candidate, Mr oriero. Owalo chose to work with mudavadi, raila’s main man in the last campaign, imran chose the pareno, oduor, team, Oriero stuck with raila. Who is more Odm? Pareno and the cartel who messed oriero or mudavadi gave Rails his all?

13. Imran was okoth’s trusted brother, a beneficiary of nepotism. Period!

Buke was recently suspended from his role as ODM Director of Strategy, owing to ideological differences between him and ODM Executive Director Oduor Ong’wen.