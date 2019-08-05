Radio presenter Shaffie Weru to vie for Kibra MP seat

Veteran radio presenter, Shaffie Weru, has spoken about succeeding the late Ken Okoth in Kibra Constituency.

In a private function that took place on Saturday in Lerruat, Kajiado, the Homeboyz presenter allegedly stated that he would go for the seat once it was declared vacant.

However Shaffie Weru later acknowledged that he was from the constituency but did not give a concrete answer as to whether he was vying for the seat or not.

“If that opportunity comes and people from Kibra ask us to vie, then we will do it,” Shaffie divulged.

Ken Okoth was the Member of Parliament for the constituency but died on July 26, 2019 after a long battle with cancer.

The kin to the late Okoth, on Monday, asked ODM leader Raila Odinga to endorse one of them as the next area representative.

It is reported that the family was considering sending emissaries to the party leader to endorse Imran Okoth, the former MP’s personal assistant and brother.

“We want to appeal to Raila to see if he can give one of the family members that opportunity to take care of the next three years.

“We have one Imran in mind. He was the personal assistant to Ken and was the one taking care of everything when Ken was sick,” Elvis Oluoch, Okoth’s maternal nephew stated.