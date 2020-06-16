Questions as Senate set to make decision on how to proceed with Governor Anne Waiguru matter

Photo: Jubilee senate Majority Whip Hon Irungu Kangata
By Wahome Thuku via FB
TODAY, the Senate of the Republic of Kenya, will make a key decision on whether the impeachment of Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru will go before a 7-member committee or will be heard at the first instance by the whole plenary.
Under the County Governments Act, the Senate will make that decision by a resolution. Should a committee be set up to hear her case, it will then report back to the Senate within 10 days.
That is the law.
Politically, Waiguru’s political adversaries want her case heard by the whole house, fearing that she could easily manipulate the 7-member committee to clear her.
My opinion remains, Anne Waiguru should go home. But Anne Waiguru should go home in August 2022. For now, the people of Kirinyaga must be forced to live with her, whether or not they like it.
The arrogance they portrayed when electing her is when she is feeding them back. She kicked out their health workers, rehired them and refused to pay them. Waiguru cant be accessed even by her own CECs to explain about issues affecting Wanjiku at Wanguru or Baricho.
That is what the people must be compelled live with till 2022.
Comments
Poker88 asia says
Game Texas poker88 IDN Terbaik
Poker88 asia— Untuk permainan Texas poker tentunya sudah tidak asing lagi bagi para pecinta judi poker online yang sering dimainkan di Indonesia, Texas poker ini sangatlah banyak peminat diseluruh dunia.
IDN Poker adalah salah satu penyedia permainan judi kartu online terbesar di Indonesia dan asia. Texas poker ini menggunakan kartu remi dan bisa dimainkan minimal 2 orang dan maksimal 8 orang dalam satu meja.
Anonymous says
U.S. equities and the U.S. dollar weigh heavily on gold pricing
Jun 15, 2020 06:05PM
Bitcoin is here to stay: Crypto’s structure more resilient than currencies, equities, Treasuries, and gold — JPMorgan
Jun 15, 2020 04:55PM
Dollar falls after Fed’s corporate bond announcement spurs risk-on move