Questions as Senate set to make decision on how to proceed with Governor Anne Waiguru matter

Photo: Jubilee senate Majority Whip Hon Irungu Kangata

By Wahome Thuku via FB

TODAY, the Senate of the Republic of Kenya, will make a key decision on whether the impeachment of Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru will go before a 7-member committee or will be heard at the first instance by the whole plenary.

Under the County Governments Act, the Senate will make that decision by a resolution. Should a committee be set up to hear her case, it will then report back to the Senate within 10 days.

That is the law.

Politically, Waiguru’s political adversaries want her case heard by the whole house, fearing that she could easily manipulate the 7-member committee to clear her.

My opinion remains, Anne Waiguru should go home. But Anne Waiguru should go home in August 2022. For now, the people of Kirinyaga must be forced to live with her, whether or not they like it.

The arrogance they portrayed when electing her is when she is feeding them back. She kicked out their health workers, rehired them and refused to pay them. Waiguru cant be accessed even by her own CECs to explain about issues affecting Wanjiku at Wanguru or Baricho.

That is what the people must be compelled live with till 2022.