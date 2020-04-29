Questions as man burns to death inside car in Buruburu, suicide of murdered by wife?

Police have launched investigations into the mysterious death of a man who burnt beyond recognition inside his car in Nairobi’s Buruburu estate.

The deceased identified as Terance Korir aged 36 years burnt to death in his car, a Subaru Impreza, at the parking yard inside Mai Mahiu court along Katulo Road in Buruburu Phase 5.

Investigations are ongoing to establish the cause of the fire.

It also remains unclear how comes only the car’s interior was destroyed by the inferno and that he did not escape the inferno. speculation online is that he may have committed suicide or mostly like killed by wife who may have set up the trap.

Reports however indicate that the car exploded after the man ignited the engine at 8.30am as he prepared to head to work.

The deceased was married to a 29-year-old woman with whom they had two children.Police