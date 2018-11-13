Quack Doctor Mugo wa’Wairimu Arrested In Gachie, Kiambu, Detained at Pangani Police Station

Quack doctor Mugo wa Wairimu has been arrested.

Mugo was nabbed by Flying Squad officers on Tuesday night in Gachie, Kiambu County.

The controversial figure, who is accused of running an illegal clinic in Kayole, Nairobi, was later taken to Pangani Police Station.

According to police, Mugo evaded arrest for weeks since an expose on his operations was aired on NTV by continuously swapping SIM cards.

Two people alleged to be employees Mugo Wa Wairimu were previously arraigned in a Nairobi Court and charged with several offences of operating illegally.

The two; 22-year-old Victor Gathiru Kamunya and 19-year-old Risper Auma Ogony were charged with operating a business while not registered as a pharmacist by the Pharmacy and Poisons Board, operating a medical laboratory without registration and license by the Kenya Medical Laboratory Technicians and Technologists Board, practicing as unregistered and unlicensed medical practitioners and practicing nursing and using the “Doctor” title without qualification.