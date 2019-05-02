Quack doctor in Siaya flees after killing patient, administered wrong injection

A fake doctor in Siaya County caused the death of a patient at Omindo trading center in Gem before fleeing.

The “doctor” identified as Mark Anthony Olocho, is reported to have administered an injection to 32-year-old Ngesa Odula who who immediately collapsed, started convulsing and died.

Olocho is said to have excused himself from the clinic saying that he was going to get a vehicle to ferry the patient to hospital, but never returned.

The deceased is reported to have sought medical attention at a nearby health center where he was tested and then sent to buy some drugs on Monday evening.

On missing the drugs, he decided to look for them at the suspect’s clinic only to be convinced by Olocho to take the injection as an alternative.

Rev. Fredrick Odour Oselu of the ACK Maseno West Diocese while speaking to one of the leading media stations condemned the incident and urged Siaya County government to consider carrying out a crackdown to weed out such elements that are said to be operating in villages across the county.

He also cautioned residents against seeking treatment from such ‘quack’ doctors and instead go to government hospitals whenever they fall sick.

Rev. Oselu has also petitioned the county government’s department of health to always ensure they stock adequate drugs to avert a situation where patients are forced to look for drugs from ‘unauthorised medical practitioners’.

Area chief Nicholas Sogo says investigations into the matter are underway.

The body has since been moved to Rabuor Hospital mortuary.