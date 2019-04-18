Purchase of Anyang Nyongo’s Palatial residential house set to cost Kisumu County more millions

The purchase of governor Anyang’ Nyong’o’s residential house might cost Kisumu County a total of Ksh260 million

According to a weekly publication, top officers at the county are intending to buy a house belonging to controversial business tycoon Ketan Somaia’s family located at the junction of Ringroad and Jomo Kenyatta Avenue.

The house and overlooks Lake Victoria and shares a fence with Impala Park, and is valued at Ksh90 million.

However, the family is said to have rejected the valuers’ amount, terming it as too low. Instead, the family demanded Ksh200 million in the sale.

This desk learns that the county cartels led by finance minister Nerry Achar, Victor Nyagaya, Eric Orangi and First Lady Dorothy Nyong’o saw an opportunity to ‘eat’, and are now demanding that the county releases Ksh350 million for the house, so that they can chop the Ksh150 million on top.

This has frightened the family, as now they contemplate cancelling the sale, following the greed they have observed with the officials.

“They approached us and told us that we sell the house to the county government, a proposal we agreed to subject to further negotiations, but at the rate things are going as a family we might think otherwise,” said a family member as quoted by the publication.

The deal is so lucrative such that the cartels are planning to have something set aside for Nyong’o, that is likely to escalate the cost of the house.

The scandal started simmering last year, and was first pinpointed by renowned blogger Robert Alai, with the initial value of the house set at Ksh157 million.

“The house Kisumu County wants to acquire as the residence of the governor was formerly owned by Ketan Somaia and is located near Tom Mboya Labour College in Kilimani. Experts value the house at Ksh157 million but the cartels have determined that the owner should be paid Ksh300 million. These cartels operate from the governor’s office,” posted Alai.

The county has been on the spotlight for misuse of funds, including paying lawyers who have done little or nothing for the county.