Punguza Mzigo bill has many irregularities, we had to reject it- Hon. Duke Masira

The failing of Punguza Mizigo Bill in Nyamira County on Tuesday was planned by the assembly leadership to avoid ‘wasting’ of time, it has emerged.

When Township MCA Duke Masira tabled the bill, all eyes shifted to Bomwagamo MCA Charles Barongo, who had an obligation to second it.

But to when he stood up, Mr Barongo, a close ally of Deputy President William Ruto, shocked many who expected him to second the bill.

“I have stood up Mr Speaker but not to support the bill,” he said, knocking out the bill technically given that it has to be retabled in six months time.

Since all assemblies have until next month to debate and pass the bill, it means Nyamira Assembly technically rejected it, dealing a blow to Ekuru Aukot.

But Majority Leader Duke Masira says it was a plan by MCAs, who said the had no time to debate it having noticed several irregularities.

“It was something planned. MCAs said they had no time to debate it. To finish the business, we had to technically kill it,” said Masira, adding that it was pre-arranged.

On Sunday, Dr Fred Matiang’i backed Building Bridges Initiative report albeit indirectly, arguing that time had come to embrace inclusivity.

Governor John Nyagarama, who led a delegation to Raila Odinga’s office early this month, is also said to have asked MCAs to reject the Punguza Mizigo Bill.

Nyamira now joins Siaya, Homa Bay and Murang’a as counties first to reject the popular initiative bill. Only Uasin Gishu County has passed it.

