Punchline: Showdown looms ahead of Governor Sonko’s interview on K24

A showdown is expected in the media max owned K24 during tonight’s interview with Nairobi governor Mike Sonko.

Kenyans are now curious and eager to hear what the vocal county boss full of controversies will discuss at the show.

The county chief’s interview comes on the back of current curiosity among a section of Kenyans after Mr. Sonko recently stirred controversy when he unveiled a public platform, urging women who had secret children with senior public figures to come forward and name and shame the alleged culprits.

Many who are still waiting for Sonko to make public the list of all deadbeat politicians are already asking whether he will snatch the opportunity at K24 to make his exposure.

Known to be a domineering interviewee, who comes to the set with only one main agenda, to drive home his narrative, others are already wondering if the Punchline host, Anne Kiguta, will be able to extract responses from the governor, who sections of Kenyan viewers have branded as a “difficult yet entertaining interview guest”.

However, Ms. Kiguta has assured Kenyans that she is up to the task and aims at making a meaningful interview outcome that will satisfy the curiosity of city residents and Kenyans at large.