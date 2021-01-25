PS Kibicho wanted me in jail – DP Ruto’s Blogger Itumbi reveals

By Dennis Itumbi via FB

For the record there is NOTHING new in PS Kibicho going to the DCI in attempts to control a Case.

He did exactly that when I was ARRESTED for the La Mada Case.

He was even listed as the Key Witness and complainant in the case.

When I was finally charged his name as the complainant and star witness was dropped.

Lawyer Katwa Kigen then asked one of the investigating officers in court

Lawyer: Is it true the chief complainant on this matter was PS Kibicho?

IO: Yes

Lawyer: Why was he dropped as a complainant and witness?

IO: I do not know. He was on the charge sheet.

Lawyer: Your bosses told the media that FBI investigated this matter. As the investigating officer how long was FBI here?

IO: FBI was not involved in the investigations. After PS Kibicho made the complaint and we finished our investigations, we compiled our report and arrested the accused.

Lawyer: But your bosses told the country through the media that the FBI traced the letter to a cyber in Langata and that our client was the one who typed it out in the cyber…

IO: FBI was not involved.

This is just dramatisation of issues. When the cameras are out the real DCI will call DCI to instruct them to ignore the Movie.

For them it is just a show…..