PS Kibicho is financing Kieleweke and embrace movement- Hon. Ndindi

Kiharu Member of Parliament Ndindi Nyoro has revealed the chief financier behind Kieleweke team.

While appearing on Citizen Tv NewsNight on Tuesday evening, the embattled legislator named Interior Permanent Secretary Karanja Kibicho as the man who funds Kieleweke movement.

“I can tell you and anyone who has contrary views can even take me to court. Kieleweke is funded by PS Kibicho” stated Nyoro.

Nyoro termed his Monday’s arrest as purely political saying he was being punished for supporting Deputy President William Ruto.

Although he distanced President Uhuru Kenyatta from his woes, Nyoro blamed Kibicho for allowing himself to be used to punish those who were supporting the DP.

“My arrest must have come from an individual but I cannot give a blanket condemnation to the government that we fought for. I have a problem with a few elements who are misusing the powers they have been given. It is simple. Kibicho is punishing me for supporting Ruto” lamented Nyoro.

“I would like to tell our Interior PS Kibicho, because I know what am saying, mimi sio mjinga and I know what I am saying is something I can substantiate, please let us not engage our police force in political issues,” he added.

He, however, defended his constituents who had stopped the police from arresting him saying if indeed they were goons as speculated, then they would have been arrested.

“These are the people of Kiharu, men and women who could not stand the embarrassment that was caused” he observed.

Nyoro didn’t mince his words concerning his sentiments of selling Raila Odinga in Central Kenya. He accused Maina Kamanda of always mocking them to get prepared for Raila Odinga’s presidency in 2022.

“It is not my personal problem to sell any candidate in Mt.Kenya. These people called Kieleweke including Maina Kamanda have always told us “Huyu Raila Odinga ndie rais wenyu. Mzoee mapema” he stated.