PS Karanja Kibicho used Passaris to blackmail me, Gov. Sonko exposes

Nairobi governor Mike Mbuvi Sonko has let out the cat from the basket on why she has differed with women representative Esther Passaris.

Sonko who was speaking on citizen TV’s JKL show exposed that it was interior PS Karanja Kibicho who was frustrating him.

“She (Esther Passaris) was under instructions from a senior officer in the office of the president to attack me in public… she was paid…” – Sonko #JKLive pic.twitter.com/MQeUQOjxef — Citizen TV Kenya (@citizentvkenya) June 5, 2019

When Mike Sonko was inaugurated as Nairobi Governor, he seemed to be in good terms with women representative Esther Passaris. The two seemed to be destined for a good working relationship despite not coming from the same political parties.

They started on a good note until the unexpected happened!! Passaris started complaining of how Sonko neglected her and other leaders in the running of the County as he made Nairobi a one man show.

Their beef seem to have escalated during the Madaraka Day confrontations when they had an ugly confrontation in public.

Their Public confrontation took an ugly twist when Sonko released an audio of his conversation with Passaris. The audio portrayed Passaris as a desperate leader who would do anything to get money.

Sonko would later get a backlash especially from women, some of who even called of his arrest. He however stood his ground and even said that he will not apologize to Passaris.

The Governor has continued his verbal assault on Passaris and this time on Live TV.

In a live interview with Citizen TV’s Jeff Koinange, Sonko revealed where the rain started beating him with Passaris.

According to Sonko, Passaris was under instructions from a senior officer from the office of the President to attack him in public at a fee.

Sonko has said that he was shocked as to why Passaris attacked her on Madaraka day yet they had no bad blood between them.

On corruption allegations labelled against him by Passaris, Sonko said that his women rep should not be bitter of the money he showers the people of Nairobi with as he has also in the past given her some good money.

Sonko even made sensational claims of how Passaris swindled him of more than 10 Million Shillings.

“When I give Esther Passaris money, it’s not corruption money, when I give poor people money, it’s corruption money! She has swindled me more than 10 million shillings,” Said Passaris.

During the Madaraka Day Celebrations, Passaris claimed that the fact that Sonko throws money around everywhere he goes is enough proof that he is corrupt.