Provide evidence to the police if you have any against Joho warns ODM

Three Orange Democratic Movement lawmakers have dared politicians who have evidence that can link Mombasa Governor Ali Hassan Joho with the Akasha brothers to step forward.



Speaking at Paliament buildings on Wednesday, MPs Abdulswamad Shariff Nassir (Mvita), Babu Owino (Embakasi East) and Mishi Mboko (Likoni) defended Governor Joho against critics.

“We are daring them if they have any evidence to provide to the police,” Abdulswamad stated.

“If they are afraid of the police they can talk to you (media) so that you can talk to the police that governor Joho is involved in any illegality,” he added.

U.S connections

Abdulswamad said that Joho has been travelling to the United States since Mombasa County has partnerships with the City of Seattle in America.

The presser comes days after Malindi MP Aisha Jumwa accused Governor Joho of being behind her tribulations in the ODM party.

The vocal legislator is facing disciplinary action in ODM for supporting DP William Ruto’s 2022 presidential bid.

Political temperatures have been rising in Malindi after the ODM National Executive Council adopted disciplinary committee report recommending the expulsion of Jumwa and Suleiman Dori (Msambweni).

The fate of the two MPs now lies with the party’s National Governing Council after NEC adopted the decision to kick them out of the party last week on Thursday.