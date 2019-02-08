Kenya Today

Video: Protests rock Thika road after a JKUAT student was killed in a robbery

Students from the Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology (JKUAT) main campus in Nairobi staged a demonstration after the brutal killing of their colleague.

Tabitha Muthoni Mwangi, a First Year Student, was stabbed in the neck during a robbery leading to her death.

JKUAT students union boss Ibrahim Boru lamented the killing, urging the area security forces to hasten the investigations and bring Tabitha’s killers to book.

His sentiments were echoed by the student union Secretary General Alexander Oucha who also condemned the incident and cited two other similar cases that are apparently yet to be resolved.

