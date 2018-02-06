Kenya Today

”Prosecuting Miguna Is A Waste Of Tax Payers Money”- Ahmednasir BLASTS DPP and Police

Uhuru’s lawyer Senior Counsel Ahmednasir Abdullahi has thrown a jibe at the Director of Public Prosecution for wasting tax payers money by carrying a out unnecessary prosecution of National Resistance Movement’s (NRM) Miguna Miguna.

Ahmednasir said on Tuesday that the office of Director of Public Prosecutions should have overlooked charging the NRM general, he however urged DPP to ensure the matter is concluded expeditiously andbe concluded within 120 days and a ruling made by June, 2018.


“In my view the Director of Public Prosecution shouldn’t have charged Miguna Miguna at all.He isn’t worth the time/resources the DPP will spend…but now that he is in court..the DPP must prosecute & finalise the case within 120 days. By June we must have a conviction or acquittal,” he posted on Twitter.

