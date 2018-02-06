”Prosecuting Miguna Is A Waste Of Tax Payers Money”- Ahmednasir BLASTS DPP and Police

Uhuru’s lawyer Senior Counsel Ahmednasir Abdullahi has thrown a jibe at the Director of Public Prosecution for wasting tax payers money by carrying a out unnecessary prosecution of National Resistance Movement’s (NRM) Miguna Miguna.



Ahmednasir said on Tuesday that the office of Director of Public Prosecutions should have overlooked charging the NRM general, he however urged DPP to ensure the matter is concluded expeditiously andbe concluded within 120 days and a ruling made by June, 2018.



“In my view the Director of Public Prosecution shouldn’t have charged Miguna Miguna at all.He isn’t worth the time/resources the DPP will spend…but now that he is in court..the DPP must prosecute & finalise the case within 120 days. By June we must have a conviction or acquittal,” he posted on Twitter.

Sorry for that..Now that is the reality in this country.The institutions bestowed with service to the people are dead.The legislature which should check all these institutions basically slumbers. — felix osongo (@felixosongo) February 6, 2018

Fact that he has been charged is now in the precinct of the law (to be convicted or acquitted), however the manner of the arrest, disappearance and damage to property as captured in some feeds I guess is what agitates the public — Loolio Peter (@pierreloolio) February 6, 2018

Point of correction, it's not the DPP charging Miguna. Its the regime you defended in court in exchange of millions. Remember the match fixing — Omoro Mohammed (@mohammed_omoro) February 6, 2018

He exposed you as a worthless attorney, a fact which was later proven by your dismal performance at the SC1 hearing. Apart from Article 38 and the Subleme Goat 'jargons' what else do you know? — Legend of Nyakach (@Nyadish) February 6, 2018