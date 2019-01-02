Prophet of the government? Owuor ends tour to meet President Uhuru

Renowned Prophet David Owuor (pictured) ended his three-day prayer crusade in Nakuru yesterday.

Owuor, who addressed his followers outside Merica Hotel, claimed he had been invited by President Uhuru Kenyatta for a meeting at Mombasa State House. He broke the news yesterday at around 11am before departing the town.

“Let me go, the president of the Republic of Kenya has sent me a helicopter,” said Owuor.

After addressing the followers outside Merica Hotel, Owuor was driven off but it was not immediately established whether he was scheduled to meet the president.

“This is greatest news to hear on the kick off of New Year… The President recognising the prophet is so great,” said a follower.

A follower who requested anonymity said Owuor was heading to his residential home in Nairobi.

Top security officers did also not share information about the prophet’s movement.

State House Spokesperson Kanze Dena did also not pick phone calls neither respond to text messages.

Owuor was not accompanied by police officers as earlier witnessed on Friday when he made a mega entry to Nakuru town.

This follows Inspector General of police Joseph Boinnet who said on Saturday that the law allows hiring of police officers, but not to the scale displayed around the prophet’s entourage.