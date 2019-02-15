Property worth millions brought down as Sanny starts operation at Nyayo stadium

The Friday morning operation caught traders on Aerodrome road by surprise with Property and goods worth millions of shillings reduced to rubble after Sanny bulldozers descended on business premises and buildings believed to have been erected on a Kenya Railways parcel of land near the Nyayo Stadium.

Business persons watched helplessly in a heavy police presence and with the operation affecting traffic flow resulting in snarl ups.

The traders complained saying they had been paying rent to the landlord and were not aware of any demolition as no eviction notice was served to them.