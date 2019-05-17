Property worth 2 billion splits a family at the coast

A family in Bamburi, Mombasa, is embroiled in a legal battle over a hotel that is estimated to be valued at over Ksh2 billion.

The father in the family has gone to court and sued his two children over what he claimed to be the illegal transfer of shares.

Wildfred Gurnther Herbert Osser, also claimed that his children, Ronny Patric Herbert, and Jeanie Notalie Boehlig forcibly evicted him from his apartments.

An outdoor photo the Papillion Garden Bar Villa in Mombasa Kenya

Osser stated that his children ‘illegally’ transferred his shares in Hanos(K) Ltd which owns and operates the popular Papillion Garden Bar Villa on the Mombasa-Malindi road and adjacent to Jomo Kenyatta Public Beach.

Daily Nation reported that the resort under contention occupies a 2-acre piece of land.

He indicated that after transferring his shares, the children also removed his name from the list of directors when he left the country between 1998 and 2009.

Osser claims that he never signed any document to authorise the transfer of his shares to anyone.

