Professor George Mogoha sworn in as Education CS

Former KNEC boss Professor George Magoha is set to take over office at Jogoo house after taking oath of office as Education Cabinet Secretary at State House, Nairobi.

Magoha was sworn-in by Head of Public Service Joseph Kinyua, in the presence of President Uhuru Kenyatta and a host of other top State officials.

The CS is expected to take over office at Jogoo house after being sworn in the presence of President Uhuru Kenyatta on Tuesday.

During his vetting, Magoha affirmed he is the right man to reform the sector.

He said should the legislators approve his nomination, they can expect to see changes in the Education sector.

Magoha said everything he touches turns to gold and failure is not in his vocabulary.

“I did not lobby. I am completely apolitical and my nomination is purely on professionalism,” Magoha said.

Magoha pledged to work closely work with the likes of Sossion in ensuring that all parties are in board to ensure that its implementation hits 100 per cent.