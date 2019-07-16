Prof. Makau Mutua dumps Standard Newspaper, to be Nation’s top columnist, DP Ruto team in trouble

Firebrand professor at Buffalo school of law Makau Mutua has expressed excitement and zeal to be back at the nation newspaper as a Sunday columnist.

Mutua who is a known critic of deputy president William Ruto has been writing his articles in the standard newspaper.

I am pleased to return to @dailynation this Sunday as a columnist. I do so confident that with an NMG editorial leadership committed to a free and independent press we will keep the embers of democracy burning. Let's provoke, educate, inform, and entertain @mutuma_mathiu — Prof Makau Mutua (@makaumutua) July 16, 2019



In the past weeks during a recent interview on citizen tv JKL show , the Kitui villa owner rubbished dp Ruto’s assassination claims terming them “kamikaze”.

The law professor who is a staunch supporter of ODM leader Raila Odinga has up to now refused to refer to president Uhuru as “president” but rather “mr.Kenyatta”.