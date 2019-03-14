Kenya Today

Kenya News, analysis & in-depth reports

Prof. Magoha: I DO NOT trust anyone! I don’t trust myself too! So don’t trust me, let’s just WORK!

Prof. Magoha: I DO NOT trust anyone! I don’t trust myself too! So don’t trust me, let’s just WORK!

1 Comment

Professor George Magoha has taken Kenyans with surprise during his vetting exercise at parliament building today.
Here are some of the response the university don said and Kenyans reactions:

Comments

  1. Quote

    I don’t trust myself too! So don’t trust me, let’s just WORK!

    Unquote

    THIS STATEMENT MUST DISQUALIFY THIS GUY FROM BECOMING CS!!! KENYANS NEED LEADERS WITH PREDICTABLE CHARACTERS!!!

    Reply Report comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Disclaimer

Contact

Privacy and cookies