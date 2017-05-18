HERE is Prof Kisiangani KNOCK OUT PUNCH on Hon Kimani Ichungwa

PROF. KISIANGANI TO Kimani Ichungwa #opinioncourt
“You know Kimani, sometimes you talk too much and run out of humility. You expected NASA to break so that you can pick up the pieces and benefit but too bad, it is still intact. As a result, there is serious panic in Jubilee. If I were you, wouldn’t be concerned with trivial affairs in NASA. Instead, I would be looking for a serious strategy to counter NASA because they will defeat you. The Raila-Kalonzo team you are seeing now is not that of 2013. This one is more refurbished”
Comments
KENYAN EL-CHAPO says
Kweli mtupu..mangenyi kende
.kenya says
Thanks you very much sir I was following the trending on citizenTV and that is how I so wa matiang talking too much as if kenyans are all like kikuyus who thinks that nasa are joking.let him remember right now nasa has 6 strong candidates raila as captain kalonzo mdavadi wetangula isac ruto joho faramalim and manymore let us watch this space kikuyus will be shocked.ati taifa jogo cosmo maize to day you will find the name that gok yani government of kenyan tangu lini flourmills are now government s properties.He was judging junet mp for suna as if he is not representing nasa,tuju tried to make nasa a fear as odm afears to day in parliament also jubilee mps took musioka jnr as if he is not a kenyan forgetting uhuru has so many families in government.