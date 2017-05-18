HERE is Prof Kisiangani KNOCK OUT PUNCH on Hon Kimani Ichungwa

PROF. KISIANGANI TO Kimani Ichungwa #opinioncourt

“You know Kimani, sometimes you talk too much and run out of humility. You expected NASA to break so that you can pick up the pieces and benefit but too bad, it is still intact. As a result, there is serious panic in Jubilee. If I were you, wouldn’t be concerned with trivial affairs in NASA. Instead, I would be looking for a serious strategy to counter NASA because they will defeat you. The Raila-Kalonzo team you are seeing now is not that of 2013. This one is more refurbished”