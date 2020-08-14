Prof Kindiki: 200billion meant for combating COVID-19 has been LOOTED by cartels

By Kithure Kindiki

As one of those in political leadership at this point in time in Kenya, I apologize sincerely to the people of this Nation. Our greed and thievery of taxpayers money is certainly bleeding this Country to death. Can the relevant National & County Government mandarins look at Kenyans in the eye and tell them where the nearly KShs 200B disbursed as grants, donations & taxes entrusted to the National and County Gov’ts for use in combating COVID -19 has gone? I don’t see any evidence of that kind of money in COVID 19 interventions anywhere in this our dear Country. Do you?