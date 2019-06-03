Principal who ordered for brutal action on KTN journalists arrested

Mr. John Kyalo, the Principal of St. Steven’s Girls School in Machakos County & Ms. Mary Mukami, the mother of the missing girl have been arrested by officers following the attack on Journalists. The two suspects will be charged with Incitement to Violence among other offences.

Two KTN journalists were on Monday attacked and injured by St Stephens Girls Secondary School students as they pursued a story.

Ms Carol Bii, Mr Bonnie Kirera and their driver Boniface Magana were pelted with stones by the irate students who had been allegedly incited by their principal.

Their vehicle was burnt during the incident.

Mr. John Kyalo, the Principal of St. Steven’s Girls School in #Machakos County & Ms. Mary Mukami, the mother of the missing girl have been arrested by officers following the attack on Journalists. The two suspects will be charged with Incitement to Violence among other offences. pic.twitter.com/WsXOYDLgzf — DCI KENYA (@DCI_Kenya) June 3, 2019

MISSING STUDENT

The institution’s principal John Kyalo had allegedly declined to be interviewed on allegations of a missing student from the institution.

*The mother of the missing girl is in our custody assisting us with further investigations into the matter. — DCI KENYA (@DCI_Kenya) June 3, 2019

Mr Stephen Nzeve, the school’s director claimed that the institution had informed Ms Mary Mukami, the missing girl’s mother that her daughter was in South B Estate, Nairobi.

He claimed that the girls reacted after the parent, who was accompanied by journalists, started harassing teachers.

“I was not in school but I am told the guy started harassing the teachers. The girls were bitter since they did not want their school to be in the news again,” said Mr Nzeve.

Six students were also reported to have been injured in the melee.



In a statement the Media Council of Kenya has condemned the attack. “While it is within the right of the school leadership to decline media interviews, it is against the las for anyone to incite and attack journalists who were in their line of duty,” read the statement.

The council, however advised the journalists to report the matter to the nearest police station.

“We urge that the police to expedite investigations into the unfortunate incident and bring the culprits to book,” said Media Council of Kenya Chief Executive Officer David Omwoyo.

VIOLENCE

Machakos County Governor Alfred Mutua also condemned the incident. In a tweet, the governor said: “I condemn the acts of violence involving students and a media crew in Kyumvi. I have sent a team to the scene. I do not condone violence as an expression of anger or for any other reason.”

He added: We need a country that practices peaceful ways of solving issues or expressing displeasure.”

Last year, a student went missing from the school. The student was later found. The school director has recorded a statement with the police.