Pressure mounts on Raila to drop ODM cartel Hon Judy Pareno from review committee

The National Executive Committee (NEC) of the ODM party met Monday this week and among other things received the report of the Task Force formed to review the process of party nominations and propose suggestions on how to improve on past mistakes to ensure credibility in the exercise.

As a result, the NEC established a three-member team to put together the work of the Task Force and report to the NEC during its retreat next month on a date to be announced.

Today, following consultations with the Party Leader H.E. Hon. Raila Odinga and the National Chairman Mr. John Mbadi and considering the need for the implementation process to not only be credible but be seen to be so, the Executive Director of the Party Mr. Oduor Ong’wen has opted out of the sub-committee and his place taken by Secretary for Political Affairs Mr. Opiyo Wandayi who is also the Member of Parliament for Ugunja.

P. A. Etale

Director of Communications.

9th May 2019

