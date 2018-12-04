Pressure? Here is why Sonko suspended the CBD matatu ban

DECONGESTING NAIROBI CITY CBD OF VEHICULAR TRAFFIC AND
IMPLEMENTATION OF GAZETTE NOTICE 4479 OF 12TH MAY 2017
Yesterday, Monday 3rd December 2018, that Nairobi City County Government with
full support from the National Government, effected Gazette Notice 4479 of 12th May
2017, effectively banning Public Transport Vehicles from the Nairobi Central
Business District.
This was part of measures to decongest the city centre, and followed months of
planning, as well as public and stakeholder participation.
However, I have noted with deep concern the plight of Nairobi residents as a
result of the ban, and hereby announce that the full implementation of this
directive has been suspended with immediate effect.
This is to facilitate further consultation with all affected parties, in order to find a
lasting solution to the problem of vehicular congestion.
Although the directive is well intentioned, many innocent commuters, including senior
citizens and those with health challenges requiring emergency medical attention,
expectant mothers and children traveling with their parents, all suffered untold
inconvenience, and this is regrettable.
It also became clear that it is necessary to have contingent measures before
enforcement of such key decisions.
I have met this morning with the affected PSV operators with a view to agreeing an
acceptable solution that has less negative implication on all affected. During the
coming days, I will continue to hold discussions with affected parties to find a way
forward.
As a trustee of the Executive Power in Nairobi City County Government, I wish to
reassure all commuters of the best interests of my County Government to promote the
best, most sustainable and most economical means of transport into, and out of
Nairobi.
Chocking traffic gridlocks have negatively affected all businesses in the county. These
gridlocks have the impact of choking our socio-economic growth.
The time to address this monster is now. We cannot procrastinate. We cannot lose
any more time. We cannot pretend to be moving forward when everyday, we are stuck
in traffic jams for hours. People are forced to wake up before dawn to try and “beat”
the same traffic. This is what my Government seeks a solution for.
We must open a new chapter for Nairobi. Let us all be proactive to resolve these
endemic traffic gridlocks that threaten our existence and growth as a proud, emerging
city.
Let us all be the solution. Both at a personal and corporate level. Not just the PSVs.
Those among us who are neighbours should consider car-pooling. Let us make public
transport appealing to the point where we no longer shun it in the name of “class”.
Let us mind the environment too, to eliminate the rising number of polluting private
cars. We must all pull together to dismantle the disorganized traffic attitudes and
entrenched behaviours that lead to massive loss of man-hours and burned fuel in
traffic jams.
We must reengineer our minds to accept that we have over time, all adopted a
hopeless and defeatist traffic mentality where we refuse to exercise basic courtesy to
each other on our roads. This must stop with you, the individual road user.
Let us promise and deliver to ourselves positive change. For the sake of our city and
for the sake of our children.
God Bless Nairobi, God Bless Kenya.
H.E MIKE MBUVI SONKO, EGH
GOVERNOR
Comments
Bitter Walker says
Dear Bwana Gavana.
Thanks for your wisdom as i suffered terribly yesterday
My feet were burning whole night. I had to soak them in warm water.
My strong proposal you must DEMAND you CEC,s do otherwise get rid of them immediately
1) Walkways
They must be done
Proper clear walkways where our safety is guaranteed
The current situation is pathetic sir
2) Be practical
Will advise now you take a walk physically .
Demand all your CEC,s and ward reps take a ohysical walk and see for themselves the pathetic state of drainage and walkways
What do these guys do when in that assembly,don’t they hold the relevant CEC,s accountable for work not done
Bwana Gavana, we want to see action please
Real action
Make them walk and give a written report in public on why you should not sack them
My feet have not healed bwana Gavana.