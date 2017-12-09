Press Statement By Amani National Congress On Raila Swearing In

Friday December 8, 2017

*PRESS STATEMENT BY THE AMANI NATIONAL CONGRESS (ANC) ON THE STATE OF THE NATION*

1. ANC is going through a renewal process, as provided for in the instruments of the party. It a process which we plan to undertake systematically. We have gathered here as part of this process.

2. ANC is the mother of NASA. The party is committed to contributing to the growth of a vibrant NASA that carries the hopes of Kenyans. ANC will do whatever it takes under its powers to protect and promote the interests of the people as laid out in the NASA Coalition Agreement. For avoidance of doubt, ANC does not recognize the 26 October 2017 political exercise as a presidential election. We also do not recognize all the outcomes thereof.

ANC will therefore work with NASA partner parties to pursue the path to a just, free and fair repeat election as we have consistently stated. Our irreducible minimum remains electoral justice, as we clearly stated ahead of the farcical 26 October exercise.

Consequently, at a meeting we have held at Sentrim Hotel in Nakuru today, the Party Parliamentary Group and the National Executive Committee have unanimously resolved that ANC will continue to follow the path of electoral reform and correction of historical injustices.

3. ANC is a party of devolution. The Party takes great exception and condemns the Jubilee regime’s continued subversion of County governments. The Jubilee regime does not have its own money which it donates to counties. Money due to counties is public taxes constitutionally guaranteed. Jubilee schemes to starve counties of resources is part of its policy to kill devolution.

We are assembled here today at a time when the country is at a serious political crossroads. We are aware that the country is looking forward to what happens on Tuesday next week, 12 December 2017. No right thinking Kenyan can downplay the urgency of what ails the country today. We cannot possibly go on like this. The situation in the country is simply not sustainable. We must address it, and do so urgently. As ANC we are not prepared to look back. We restate that we do not recognize the Jubilee Party Government as a legitimate government. We cannot vacate the decision that the NASA leadership has already pronounced itself on regarding the way ahead.

This country must free itself of all manner of injustices – including

· electoral injustices

· extra judicial killings of citizens exercising their democratic right to protest,

· economic exclusion

· attempts to emasculate the Judiciary and other independent public bodies

· police brutality and gross abuse of human and people’s rights in the country.

Signed

AMANI NATIONAL CONGRESS