President Uhuru’s big four agenda is not achievable says Hon.Kuria

Gatundu mp Moses kuria’s words to president Kenyatta seems to be more than meets the eye. This comes after his sentiments poking hole in Uhuru’s Big 4 agenda which in one word according to him is NOT ” ACHIEVABLE” .

Kuri who in the past months has been criticizing Kenyatta’s administration has taked about the problem in affordable housing and Universal health.

“This is why we need to work extremely hard to achieve the Big 4.

We have 42 months left in the current term of the Jubilee Government

To build 500,000 houses within the 42 months left, we need to build 11,905 houses per month from today going forward

That means 397 houses per day (Including Weekends). This weekend alone we should build 1,000 houses. Every hour we should build 16 houses. Tomorrow I leave Nairobi at noon for my friend David (Not Dennis) Itumbi’s Ngurario in Embu. Kenya will have seen 192 new houses by that time.” Kuria said

Kuria addeed that the country needs to re-think the strategy on Universal Healthcare.

“We need to re-think the strategy on Universal Healthcare Program now being piloted in Nyeri, Isiolo, Kisumu and Machakos Counties. A rich tea farmer in Nyeri, a rich livestock trader in Isiolo, a successful fish trader in Kisumu or a successful sand transporter in Machakos, even if they had all the money in the world and are ready, willing and able to pay for NHIF will today be encouraged not to pay and instead join the free UHC Program. Is this sustainable? Aren’t these things supposed to be for proven poor people only, those who can not afford, the wretched of the earth? Why force a freebie on someone willing and able to pay? Given we have free primary and secondary education, subsidized fertilizer etc, we ought to put some initiatives in the perspective of a seriously stretched budget and ballooning debt. But I could be wrong. Let me be thinned by mine” added Kuria