President Uhuru Trains Guns on his Deputy Ruto by Demanding Lifestyle Audit

President Uhuru Kenyatta has ordered a lifestyle audit of all state officers, including himself and and Deputy President William Ruto.

All of the past and current 47 governors, Cabinet Secretaries and other state officers are not spared either in an elaborate new plan to enhance the fight against corruption.

“We will ask you questions on how you got your wealth. If you don’t have answers, there is someone in Kamiti waiting for you. He will give you the answers instead,” Uhuru said.

The President said the lifestyle audit will be key among other measures put in place by the government to deal with graft.

“Transparency is when all those in authority declare what they own and how they got their property,” Uhuru said. On Wednesday, the President issued an Executive Order requiring all government entities and publicly owned institutions to make public the full details of tenders and awards from July 1.

Uhuru also warned politicians against politicizing the war on graft, adding that no one will be allowed to hide behind religion, tribe or race once involved in graft.

“Mwizi ni mwizi” (“A thief is a thief”). Whether you are Kikuyu, Kamba, Kalenjin or Digo. You stole alone, you will be jailed alone,” he said.

The President pledged to stop theft of public money, saying it has cost the country fortunes.

“I swear to God, this will end,” he said.