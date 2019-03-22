Kenya Today

President Uhuru to give state of the Nation address on 4th April at parliament

President Uhuru Kenyatta will give state of the nation address on 4th April at parliament buliding Nairobi.


President Kenyatta’s address is likely to touch on the progress of the implementation of his Big Four Agenda which seeks to ensure food security, affordable housing, manufacturing and affordable healthcare.

The President is also expected brief Members of Parliament on the on-going war on corruption, the economy, devolution and national unity.

In keeping with the requirements of the Constitution, President Kenyatta is expected to report to the nation on all the measures taken and the progress achieved in the recognition of the national values and submit a report on the progress made in fulfilling the international obligations of the republic.

