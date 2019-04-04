President Uhuru terminates senior Judge appointment in his State of the Nation address

During the anticipated State of The Nation speech on Thursday, the head of the state Uhuru Kenyatta revealed he has fired Justice Joseph Mutava stating he had revoked the judge’s appointment.

The Supreme Court affirmed a decision by a tribunal that recommended the removal of Justice Joseph Mutava from office over gross misconduct.

In a decision read by Justice Isaac Lenaola, the bench dismissed Mutava’s appeal in which he sought to have the tribunal’s recommendation to the President quashed.

“Today morning I have revoked the appointment of the Judge Mutava. This is the outcome undertaken within the framework of law,” Uhuru said.