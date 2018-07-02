President UHURU shortchanges RUTO Again Days After Crisis Meeting.

Last Friday President Uhuru Kenyatta and Deputy President William Ruto were holed up in a five hours crisis meeting over simmering divisions in Jubilee.

After the talks, is understood that the two leaders agreed to have a Jubilee Parliamentary Meeting on Tuesday to iron out the differences and make the Big Four Agenda a priority.

The crisis talks come at a time when there are bitter exchanges within the ruling party on corruption, lifestyle audit and Ruto’s 2022 State House bid with an intelligence report by IHS Markit, a global investigative magazine based in London, indicating that there could be plans to have President Kenyatta’s allies marshal a two-thirds parliamentary majority necessary to approve Ruto’s impeachment, primarily by co-operating with the Opposition Orange Democratic Movement.

The report by Chris Suckling, a senior analyst, Africa Country Risk at IHS Markit, noted that Kenyan President Kenyatta’s lifestyle audit was likely to form the basis of impeachment proceedings to block Ruto’s 2022 bid by removing him from office this year.

But Jubilee party Secretary General Raphael Tuju has released a statement disputing resolutions of the Friday meeting and denied knowledge of nay parliamentary group meeting.