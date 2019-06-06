President Uhuru re-appoints CBK governor Patrick Njoroge, to serve until 2023

Dr Patrick Njoroge will now serve as the governor of the Central Bank of Kenya (CBK) until 2023. This is after President Uhuru Kenyatta reappointed him for this top seat at CBK.
Dr Njoroge’s term was to expire on June 19, 2019.
President Uhuru Kenyatta has reappointed Patrick Njoroge as CBK Governor for another four-year term https://t.co/dLqzpuW4LD#KTNNewsDesk @Ashleymazuri
His reappointment comes just days after he launched new currency notes. On Saturday during the Madaraka Day celebrations in Narok, Dr Njoroge in presence of the Head of States unveiled new currency.
President Kenyata’s decision to extend the CBK boss’s term for four years has elicited mixed reactions from Kenyans on Social Media.
Uthamaki nation is reaping big from Uhuru's government. In the morning it was Dr Patrick Njoroge and this afternoon it's James Gathii Mburu replacing John Njiraini. Seems only Mt Kenya can manage effectively our finances. Thank you the son of Jomo, the country is doing well. pic.twitter.com/bjysUDgpuI
Dr. Patrick Njoroge awarded four more years at the helm of CBK.
This is a commendable job Mr. President pic.twitter.com/7ITKueAuso
Dr Patrick Njoroge congratulations for being re-appointed to work in CBK once again. For the youths let's just sit and wait for manna from heaven. Wazee na kazi.
Reappointment of Dr Patrick Njoroge as Central Bank of Kenya is a insult to integrity and economy of the country. It's under his tenure that Imperial Bank was put under receivership. Also, inflation is at the peak. Money laundering is on the rise. Poor decision by Uhuru. pic.twitter.com/05Ncp7coG9
https://t.co/LKNP4tRFHC watch this niggar in Serena #NationMediaGarbage Dr Patrick Njoroge
Dr Patrick Njoroge has been awarded for ensuring Uhuru's father, the so called founding father's portrait is on our new currency pic.twitter.com/gzlKvw7U1r
Those who consume Githeri media content knows Dr Patrick njoroge is the most competent, hard-working and best governor that Kenya has ever had but those of us whom followed NYS sagas,dams, Imperial Bank Scandal and and other CBK failures know better.#NationMediaGarbage pic.twitter.com/FHjZFW1HOd
Anonymous says
plunder continues…..Kenyans no1 thieve family eating and pretending serving but only stealing….
The governor, whose tenure was to end on June 19 this year, was appointed to the position in 2015 succeeding Prof Njuguna Ndung’u. He will serve until the year 2023. The President exercised powers conferred to him by section 13 (2) of the Central Bank of Kenya Act to re appoint Dr Njoroge and his deputy Sheila M’Mbijjewe.
Anonymous says
he is part of problems…nothings changed for common mwanaichi economically……
Anonymous says
meanwhile….failed gava..
Floods flush out armed bandits from Suguta valley
Samburu County police commander Mr Karanja Muiruri said the bandits have moved towards Turkana County.
“Bandits who have been hiding in the valley have been forced to flee for safety after floods,” said Muiruri.
SEE ALSO :Afghanistan floods kill 32, worsen already desperate situation
Muiruri said a team of police officers from Turkana and Samburu counties are pursuing the criminals from their hide-outs.
The bandits according to the police boss have been raiding several villages and drive away livestock that they hide in the valley.
“We are collaborating with our counterparts from Turkana to arrest criminals who have gone to hide in Turkana County,” he said.
The bandits moved to hide in the valley following an operation in Samburu North after numerous cases of cattle rustling were reported.
In April, a group of armed bandits raided Samburu East and drove away 50 head of cattle.
SEE ALSO :Transport paralysed in parts of Turkana over rains
A team of police officers were deployed to Lomerok area in Samburu North to help recover the stock but was ambushed by bandits, who shot dead a senior officer and injured three others.
The operation was halted two weeks ago.
“Most of the bandits went to hide in the valley after we imposed an operation to recover stolen stock and arrest bandits behind the act,” he said.
Muiruri said security in Samburu North has been beefed up after a contingent of police officers were deployed to five camps in the sub-county.
The camps are Nashora, Kambi Nyoka, Marti, Suyan and Loruk.
SEE ALSO :Three family members killed in floods
Kenya Defence Force (KDF) soldiers are also at Ngorushe camp.
“Special forces are manning different camps in insecurity prone areas to restore sanity that will guarantee the normal operation of locals,” he said.
Meanwhile, Muiruri said vetting of guns held by National Police Reservist (NPR) in Samburu North and Samburu Central has been completed, while the exercise is ongoing at Samburu East.
Political leaders in the county have supported the vetting process saying it will help recover illegal firearms.
Nachola ward MCA Lawrence Lorunyei said though a number of NPR have surrendered their guns for vetting, the operation should be done to recover illegal firearms used by bandits.
SEE ALSO :Official: Death toll in South Africa rains approaching 70
“There are a lot of illegal guns in hands of criminals who continue to terrorize and kill innocent people. The government should embark on an operation to recover all the guns,” said Lorunyei.
According to him, insecurity has been a major issue that affects development in the county.
Samburu North MP Alois Lentomaiga on his part said the government should return the guns after a vetting process.
According to Lentomaiga, NPR plays a key role in matters of security by reaching out to communities that cannot be accessed by police officers conducting an operation.
“NPR should be trained and issued with guns because they understand the terrain of areas prone to insecurity,” he said.
He further accused the police of failing to arrest criminals who kill innocent individuals despite numerous operations in the area.
“The government has a lot of pronouncements after any attacks and killings, but it has never been successful, and is forgotten after a number of weeks. There is no single bandit has ever been arrested amid ongoing operations,” said Lentomaiga.
To prevent insecurity and numerous attacks, he said the operation to recover illegal firearms should be conducted.
“He added, “The government should use its powers to restore security in the area, widows, widowers maimed.”