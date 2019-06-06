President Uhuru re-appoints CBK governor Patrick Njoroge, to serve until 2023

Dr Patrick Njoroge will now serve as the governor of the Central Bank of Kenya (CBK) until 2023. This is after President Uhuru Kenyatta reappointed him for this top seat at CBK.

Dr Njoroge’s term was to expire on June 19, 2019.

President Uhuru Kenyatta has reappointed Patrick Njoroge as CBK Governor for another four-year term https://t.co/dLqzpuW4LD#KTNNewsDesk @Ashleymazuri — ktn (@KTNKenya) June 6, 2019

His reappointment comes just days after he launched new currency notes. On Saturday during the Madaraka Day celebrations in Narok, Dr Njoroge in presence of the Head of States unveiled new currency.

President Kenyata’s decision to extend the CBK boss’s term for four years has elicited mixed reactions from Kenyans on Social Media.

Uthamaki nation is reaping big from Uhuru's government. In the morning it was Dr Patrick Njoroge and this afternoon it's James Gathii Mburu replacing John Njiraini. Seems only Mt Kenya can manage effectively our finances. Thank you the son of Jomo, the country is doing well. pic.twitter.com/bjysUDgpuI — Abuga Makori EGH, MBE (@o_abuga) June 6, 2019

Dr. Patrick Njoroge awarded four more years at the helm of CBK.

This is a commendable job Mr. President pic.twitter.com/7ITKueAuso — Denogrant (@Denogrant_) June 6, 2019

Dr Patrick Njoroge congratulations for being re-appointed to work in CBK once again. For the youths let's just sit and wait for manna from heaven. Wazee na kazi. — Jane_kyalo (@Jane_nkyalo) June 6, 2019

Reappointment of Dr Patrick Njoroge as Central Bank of Kenya is a insult to integrity and economy of the country. It's under his tenure that Imperial Bank was put under receivership. Also, inflation is at the peak. Money laundering is on the rise. Poor decision by Uhuru. pic.twitter.com/05Ncp7coG9 — Abuga Makori EGH, MBE (@o_abuga) June 6, 2019

https://t.co/LKNP4tRFHC watch this niggar in Serena #NationMediaGarbage Dr Patrick Njoroge — DOUBLE J (@realdouble_j) June 6, 2019

Dr Patrick Njoroge has been awarded for ensuring Uhuru's father, the so called founding father's portrait is on our new currency pic.twitter.com/gzlKvw7U1r — The Duke of Busia (@Agollajack) June 6, 2019