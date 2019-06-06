Kenya Today

President Uhuru re-appoints CBK governor Patrick Njoroge, to serve until 2023

Dr Patrick Njoroge will now serve as the governor of the Central Bank of Kenya (CBK) until 2023. This is after President Uhuru Kenyatta reappointed him for this top seat at CBK.

Dr Njoroge’s term was to expire on June 19, 2019.

His reappointment comes just days after he launched new currency notes. On Saturday during the Madaraka Day celebrations in Narok, Dr Njoroge in presence of the Head of States unveiled new currency.

President Kenyata’s decision to extend the CBK boss’s term for four years has elicited mixed reactions from Kenyans on Social Media.

  1. plunder continues…..Kenyans no1 thieve family eating and pretending serving but only stealing….

    President Uhuru Kenyatta has reappointed Patrick Njoroge as CBK Governor for another four-year term.
    The governor, whose tenure was to end on June 19 this year, was appointed to the position in 2015 succeeding Prof Njuguna Ndung’u. He will serve until the year 2023. The President exercised powers conferred to him by section 13 (2) of the Central Bank of Kenya Act to re appoint Dr Njoroge and his deputy Sheila M’Mbijjewe.

