Statehouse orders withdraw of security of DP Ruto allies Gov Waititu, Hon Ichung’wa, Senator Kihika

President Uhuru Kenyatta’s administration has withdrawn security detail attached to a governor and three MPs allied to his deputy, William Ruto.

Uhuru might have taken the action because the leaders from his mt Kenya backyard continued to engage in pre-mature campaigns despite his warnings.

The affected leaders have been accompanying Ruto to various parts of the country where they have been drumming up support for him.

Those whose security detail were withdrawn include; Kiambu Governor Ferdinand Waititu, Nakuru senator Suzan Kihika, Kandara MP Alice Wahome and Kikuyu MP hon Kimani Ichung’wa.

Governor Waititu aka Baba Yao confirmed there was no formal explanation as to why his security was withdrawn.

Hon Ichung’wa who is out of the country on a business trip said he was not informed of the decision, pointing the finger at Interior PS Karanja Kibicho.

“Ask them what do they want to do with my family while I am away. They are being told its orders from above in the PS’s office,” he said.

Last year the government had set out to reduce the number of officers attached to VIPs in a move meant to bolster security in the country by July.

“Government to reduce the levels of VIP protection by 50% by July this year so that the officers can be deployed to protect life and property of ordinary citizens,” CS Interior Fred Matiang’i said.

The President also issued a circular demanding that CSs stop attending events and instead lead a mass registration of the National Integrated Identity Management system (NIIMS) dubbed ‘Huduma Namba’ starting Monday, April 15.