President Uhuru mourns Slain Governor Joyce Laboso

STATEMENT BY H.E. HON. UHURU KENYATTA, PRESIDENT OF THE REPUBLIC OF KENYA, FOLLOWING THE DEATH OF BOMET GOVERNOR DR JOYCE CHERONO LABOSO
I have received the sad news of the passing away of Bomet Governor Dr Joyce Cherono Laboso with utter disbelief.
Governor Laboso was an outstanding and courageous servant leader who stood out as an icon of women leadership in our country.
As a scholar who transitioned into political leadership, Dr Joyce Cherono Laboso will be remembered for her passion for education especially for the girl-child, an area where she initiated and supported numerous projects not just in Bomet but across the entire country.
The cruel hand of death has robbed our nation of a bold and illustrious leader who loved and served her country with distinction.
As we mourn and pay homage to the ever cheerful, visionary and brilliant departed leader, let us also remember to celebrate her life and achievements. In as much as, Dr Laboso has sadly left us, her inspirational life will remain a great legacy, not just to the residents of Bomet but to all Kenyans.
I convey my prayers and heartfelt condolences to the family, relatives and friends of Dr Laboso as well as residents of Bomet County and indeed all Kenyans. May the Almighty God grant you peace and comfort as you come to terms with this tragic loss.
May the Almighty God rest Dr Joyce Cherono Laboso’s soul in eternal peace.
Uhuru Kenyatta, C.G.H.
PRESIDENT OF THE REPUBLIC OF KENYA
29th July 2019
Comments
Pole sana to family.
Rest in peace
ii ni kali
We r looters • 30 minutes ago
KENYANS STOP BEING SYMPATHETIC AND WORSHIPING PEOPLE WHO DIE FOR HAVING DONE NOTHING WHEN YOU ELECTED THEM TO PUT SYSTEMS IN PLACE TO HELP YOU ADDRESS THE CHALLENGES LIKE CANCER AND BRING ABOUT DESIRED CHANGES. YOU ELECT THEM BUT INSTEAD GANG UP TO TURN AGAINST YOU…NOW WHEN THEY DIE THEY BUY THE MEDIA TO PAINT THEM AS ANGELS WHEN YOU KNOW VERY WELL THAT THEY HAVE LEFT YOU IN DEEPER HOLES THAN YOU WERE IN BEFORE YOU ELECTED THEM TO POWER
no matter how rich you are……..and in kenya case …no matter how much you steal…….uwill kick bucket every day..
learn to help people, not only because you are elected person but as human race……
thousands of Kenyans voters children are dying of the disease……….in pain….due to lack of proper treatment,diagnosis….medical care….
address this issues……not talk talk…..agenda nothing gavament.
The COST OF FOREIGN TREATMENTS FOR THE KENYAN RULING ELITES AT KENYAN TAXPAYERS EXPENSES IS ASTRONOMICAL AND SO IS THE COST OF THE MASSIVE SECURITY AROUND AND THEIR PALACES!
The Kenya elites should build at least one well-equipped hospital for the elites so that the funds spent in foreign hospitals can spent here at home in KENYA!
IS THIS TOO MUCH TO ASK?? IS THIS AN INSENSITIVE QUESTION TO ASK, FOLKS??
we will forever remember this gavament of dynasty and handshake duo as one that Kenyans suffered, suffered…slept hungry….died of preventable diseases/health care collapsed ,joblessness…..farming collapsed …………..while few enriched themselves from overtaxed wanjiku taxes and bought choppers……lived large……..
called common man washenzi when when asked for basic services…….
srikal that cannot even issue national passports to citizens that do not bribe is failed gava….
nndurika …soma hii
—————–
kim • 2 minutes ago
The other day I read a story of a poor woman who was denied treatment by Nairobi hospital due to lack of funds she later died of cancer. Then there was a story of a CEO, an Mp and a governor who had all the money to travel around the world seeking treatment but they too died from cancer at their prime age. The truth of the matter is that, unless Our leaders change their ways and start doing what’s best for their people, they too are doomed to suffer the same fate.