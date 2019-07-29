President Uhuru mourns Slain Governor Joyce Laboso

STATEMENT BY H.E. HON. UHURU KENYATTA, PRESIDENT OF THE REPUBLIC OF KENYA, FOLLOWING THE DEATH OF BOMET GOVERNOR DR JOYCE CHERONO LABOSO

I have received the sad news of the passing away of Bomet Governor Dr Joyce Cherono Laboso with utter disbelief.

Governor Laboso was an outstanding and courageous servant leader who stood out as an icon of women leadership in our country.

As a scholar who transitioned into political leadership, Dr Joyce Cherono Laboso will be remembered for her passion for education especially for the girl-child, an area where she initiated and supported numerous projects not just in Bomet but across the entire country.

The cruel hand of death has robbed our nation of a bold and illustrious leader who loved and served her country with distinction.

As we mourn and pay homage to the ever cheerful, visionary and brilliant departed leader, let us also remember to celebrate her life and achievements. In as much as, Dr Laboso has sadly left us, her inspirational life will remain a great legacy, not just to the residents of Bomet but to all Kenyans.

I convey my prayers and heartfelt condolences to the family, relatives and friends of Dr Laboso as well as residents of Bomet County and indeed all Kenyans. May the Almighty God grant you peace and comfort as you come to terms with this tragic loss.

May the Almighty God rest Dr Joyce Cherono Laboso’s soul in eternal peace.

Uhuru Kenyatta, C.G.H.

PRESIDENT OF THE REPUBLIC OF KENYA

29th July 2019