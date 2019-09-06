President Uhuru mourns Mugabe, national flag to fly half-mast for 2 days

By PSCU

The Kenyan flag will fly half mast following the death of former Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe.

State House said this will be from Saturday, September 7 until Monday September 9.

“The flag of the Republic of Kenya shall be flown at half mast at State House, all public buildings and grounds, military posts, naval stations and naval vessels,” the statement from State House said.

President Uhuru Kenyatta said this will be a mark of respect for the memory of an African hero and friend of Kenya.

95-year-old Mugabe died on Friday in Singapore.

President Kenyatta said the deceased will be fondly missed and remembered in both Kenya and Zimbabwe as a shining beacon of Africa’s liberation struggle.

“Throughout his tenure as President, H. E. Mugabe maintained close relationships with Kenya, visiting Kenya on several occasions, the last such occasion was during TICAD VI in 2016,” President Kenyatta said.

Earlier on Friday morning, the Kenyan Head of State, his Deputy William Ruto and ODM leader Raila Odinga sent messages of condolence to Mugabe’s family and the Zimbabwean nation.

“On behalf of the Government and the People of Kenya and on my own behalf, I wish to convey our deepest sympathies and condolences to the Government and the People of Zimbabwe following the death of former President Robert Mugabe,” President Kenyatta said.

“Condolences to the people of Zimbabwe following the passing on of former President Robert Mugabe. Mugabe was a revolutionary freedom fighter and a liberation hero. He fought for the emancipation of his people and Zimbabwe’s independence with courage, resolve and dedication.

“Mugabe was a Pan-Africanist, who championed the cause of the continent and advanced the ideals of self-determination, mutual respect, prosperity and peace. Rest In Peace,” DP Ruto said.

“I wish to pass my condolences to the people of Zimbabwe following the death of their founding Father, H.E. Robert Mugabe. We join the country in praying for peace and stability at this moment of national grief,” Mr. Odinga said.